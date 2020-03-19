The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $22,287.00 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $22,287.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,084 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

