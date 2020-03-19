Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,780 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 483,685 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7,276.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 345,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.