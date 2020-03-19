Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 396,011 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Crown worth $50,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crown by 2,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

CCK stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

