BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from to in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.18.

BLK stock opened at $373.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

