Ancora Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PK stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

