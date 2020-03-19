Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.