Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,498 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Potlatchdeltic worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

