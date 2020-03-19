Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,367,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $851,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

