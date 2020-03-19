Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $876.04 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of United Parcel Service worth $876,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares in the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $59,501,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 963,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 483,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

