iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $967,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $50.00 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

