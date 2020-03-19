Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 7.14% of Waters worth $1,075,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

