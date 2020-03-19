Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 541,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,184,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.