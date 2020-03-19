Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,522 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,154,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.60% of Fastenal worth $1,188,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

FAST stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.