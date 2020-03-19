Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 66,185 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of NextEra Energy worth $1,220,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.83 and a 200 day moving average of $241.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

