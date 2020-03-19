Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,438,257 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,222,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after buying an additional 2,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,074 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $104,632,000 after buying an additional 1,671,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

