Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,240,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $1,255,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

