Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.28 Billion Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,077,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Union Pacific worth $1,279,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,028,268,000 after buying an additional 549,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $541,878,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $115.08 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

