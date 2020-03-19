Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999,935 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 457,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,303,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.31. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.04.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

