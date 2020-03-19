Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,751,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 294,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,396,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after buying an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,339,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

WMT stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.38. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

