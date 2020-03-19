Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,465,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.