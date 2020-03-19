Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,692,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 283,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,251,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,381,000 after purchasing an additional 344,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $117.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.78. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

