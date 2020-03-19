Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,873,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.86% of Starbucks worth $1,923,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of SBUX opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

