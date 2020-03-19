Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 446,019 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,259,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,951,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of KO stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

