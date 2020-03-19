Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,789,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 945,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Comcast worth $2,104,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

