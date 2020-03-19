Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

