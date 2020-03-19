LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of LiveRamp worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

