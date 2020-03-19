Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,963,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.52% of Citigroup worth $2,651,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.