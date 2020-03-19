Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.78 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415,119 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 234,856 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Adobe worth $2,775,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after purchasing an additional 547,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 988,246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,095 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average of $313.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

