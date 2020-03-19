Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 775,654 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,684,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 775,654 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Visa worth $3,134,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $119,100,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $148.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.81. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $139.80 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

