ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,406,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

