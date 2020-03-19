Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,171 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.