Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 272,519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

