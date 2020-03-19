Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gray Television by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

