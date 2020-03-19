Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ternium were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Ternium by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ternium by 55.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Ternium by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ternium by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Ternium stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Ternium SA has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ternium SA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

