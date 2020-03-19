Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Otter Tail stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

