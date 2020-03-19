Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 143,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Avanos Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

