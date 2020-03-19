Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

