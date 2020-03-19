Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 16,166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Dyadic International worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of DYAI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Dyadic International, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DYAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.