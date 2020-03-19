Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 16,166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.30% of Dyadic International worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DYAI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Dyadic International, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
