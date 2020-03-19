Bank of Montreal Can Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 140.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,358,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 638.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $5,955,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 114,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 71,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

