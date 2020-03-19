Bank of Montreal Can Sells 606 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,840. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

