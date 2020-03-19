Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,320 Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,346.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

CSFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.