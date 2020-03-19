Bank of Montreal Can Has $424,000 Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Myokardia by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Myokardia by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,945,000.

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYOK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, insider Jake Bauer sold 18,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,325,444.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,709.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,630 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

