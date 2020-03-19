Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in AutoNation by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

