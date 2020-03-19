Bank of Montreal Can Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.