Bank of Montreal Can Has $423,000 Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

