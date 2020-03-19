Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vistra Energy worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

