Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,427 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Orange were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,056,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Orange by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

