Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

