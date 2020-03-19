Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $106,580,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 204,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

COUP opened at $134.89 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $10,650,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,100,196.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,685. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

