Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,624 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

